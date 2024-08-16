Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee wins by landslide as N.Y. Times taste tests several celebrity coffees

The New York Times published an article rating celebrity coffees, and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee earned the best rating of all. Television stars Sofia Vergara and Tom Hanks, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain and politician Rudy Giuliani also had their coffees rated.

“I would drink this happily,” said one tester. “Chocolate-dipped blood orange slice,” said another.

Big Face received a phenomenal average rating of 5 out of 5 among the taste-testers, and folks can reportedly buy a bag containing 8.8 ounces of Butler’s coffee for $30, which is equivalent to $3.41 per ounce of coffee. For comparison’s sake, Vergara’s coffee ranked just 1.3 out of 5, and Hanks didn’t fare much better at 2.3 out of 5.

“Would have joined the 2020 N.B.A. bubble just to enjoy this coffee regularly,” wrote Priya Krishna.

Back in 2020, during the NBA bubble, Butler allegedly brewed coffee in his hotel room and charged his Heat teammates $20 per cup as a sort of side hustle.

Butler then officially launched his very own coffee brand the following year in 2021, and Big Face has evolved into a clothing brand as well as a “full-time coffee roaster.” The 34-year-old has reportedly attempted to persuade at least one teammate to join in on the business, as Butler told Bam Adebayo a few years back that he could be a part owner for the price of $2.5 million, according to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

“Bam said, ‘Well, Jimmy said I could be a part owner for $2.5 million,’” Rooks said.

Come September, Butler is set to open a Big Face coffee shop in Miami’s Design District. The forward also claimed that he may end up working a couple of shifts as a barista when the coffee shop opens, though folks should seemingly expect to pay a pretty penny if Butler serves their coffee.

On top of owning a brand that produces tasty coffee, Butler has been among the best basketball players in the NBA for quite some time now. This decade, he has led the Heat to two appearances in the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, though Miami lost both of those championship series.

In light of the New York Times’ rave review of Butler’s coffee, fans of Butler and the Heat who live in the Miami area should make an effort to stop by the Big Face coffee shop once it becomes available to the public just one month from now.