Report: Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks expected to be suitors for Chris Paul

- Updated: July 22, 2021
Although the Phoenix Suns just completed a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals, their future may not be that bright.
It is rumored that Chris Paul may leave the Suns, and if he does so, the Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be in the market for him.
Jumped on @SportsCenter earlier to breakdown why the Lakers are an unlikely destination if Chris Paul does become a FA. pic.twitter.com/vHoH6wlcto
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 22, 2021
“I think if Phoenix elects to play hardball with Paul, we’re looking at teams like New York, his former agent Leon Rose is the president,” said ESPN’s Bobby Marks. “Paul can potentially earn up to $43 million to go to New York. You’re looking at teams like Dallas, you’re looking at potentially the Miami Heat, but I would still put Phoenix in the driver’s seat, even if Paul does enter free agency in early August here.”
Despite being 36 years of age, Paul had another magnificent season, taking a Suns team that missed the playoffs last year all the way to the second seed in the Western Conference.
If the Heat were to somehow land Paul without giving up a king’s ransom, it would solve a few problems for the squad.
He would give Miami a legitimate floor general, something it has lacked since LeBron James returned to Cleveland several years ago.
Paul is also an adept scorer, and he’s one of the league’s best in crunch time.
Still, it’s hard to see him walking away from his humongous contract, especially when the Suns possess promising young players such as Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.
