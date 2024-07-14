Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler’s agent rips ‘idiot’ Stephen A. Smith for saying Ben Simmons should be in ‘prison for theft’

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Stephen A. Smith
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NBA agent Bernie Lee, who represents Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler and Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons, took a shot at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith after the analyst ripped Simmons.

During a recent podcast appearance, Smith said that Simmons is lucky he isn’t “in prison for theft” — likely as a reference to his availability issues — and also questioned the 27-year-old’s decision to train in Miami, a place known for its distractions.

NetsDaily reached out to Lee for comment, and he didn’t hold back.

Smith and Lee are two individuals who often speak their minds, so a disagreement between the two of them isn’t the most shocking thing to witness. It’s entirely possible that Smith will respond to Lee’s comments in the coming days.

Simmons is working to bounce back after a 2023-24 season where he appeared in just 15 games due to injury. He also appeared in just 42 games in the 2022-23 season and didn’t see the floor at all during the 2021-22 campaign, with a multitude of factors contributing to that.

As a result of the three-season stretch in question, he has played in a total of 57 games since the end of the 2020-21 season.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, is a very talented player, but his work ethic has been called into question at times, and he hasn’t played like the best version of himself since he joined the Nets.

Regardless, it’s clear that Lee has his client’s back, and Simmons will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Butler, Lee’s other high-profile NBA client, is also preparing for a season where he’ll have something to prove. Butler wasn’t able to suit up in the 2024 NBA Playoffs due to injury, and the Heat were quickly eliminated without him. This coming season, he’ll look to get his squad back to the NBA Finals and perhaps even over the championship hump.

Simmons and Butler were actually teammates years ago on the Philadelphia 76ers, and they seemingly didn’t have the best relationship. But even so, it’s a safe bet that Lee is going to stick up for both of them whenever necessary.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Josh Okogie and K.J. Martin
Jimmy Butler’s agent says Josh Okogie and K.J. Martin were only signed as ‘human trade chips’
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Stephen A. Smith issues passionate reaction to Bam Adebayo’s recent message to DPOY doubters
Miami Heat News
John Collins and Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo thinks he’s being unfairly critiqued when it comes to DPOY voting
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier Miami Heat
Terry Rozier offers promising update on his health after last season’s neck injury
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?