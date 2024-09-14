Jimmy Butler’s agent reacts to report that Warriors are interested in Heat star

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is only under club control for one more season, and that has led to some rumors about his future.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently linked the Golden State Warriors to the 35-year-old in a development that has made some headlines.

Butler’s agent Bernie Lee saw one of those headlines on Saturday, and he reacted in a curious way, acknowledging the report but doing nothing to dispel it.

To call someone “aging” on their bday is nasty work haha. https://t.co/eOI5tdxlSB — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) September 14, 2024

Of course, Lee doesn’t work for the Warriors, so he may have about as much information as the average fan when it comes to Golden State’s rumored interest in Butler. But Lee has never been shy about speaking his mind on NBA news, so it’s interesting that he didn’t have any strong feelings to share about the Warriors reportedly being linked to his client.

In case Lee’s post didn’t make it clear, Butler is celebrating his 35th birthday on Saturday.

The six-time All-Star will soon begin his 14th NBA season and sixth with the Heat. Last season, an injured Butler had to watch helplessly as Miami was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. He certainly has a different ending in mind this season.

The Heat have enjoyed two trips to the NBA Finals during Butler’s stint with the organization. The squad came within two wins of an NBA title in 2020 and within three wins in 2023.

Even if the 2024-25 campaign ends up being Butler’s last with Miami, it’s a safe bet that he’s going to do everything in his power to finish the job this season and bring an NBA championship back to South Florida.

Assuming he gets through the 2024-25 season without being traded, Butler will be able to turn his attention to his future once the 2025 offseason rolls around. The murky nature of his situation could lead to him being a highly motivated player this season.

"I'm told (Jimmy Butler) will not be signing an extension with the Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out in 2025 free agency."@ShamsCharania gave us some updates on Butler's future pic.twitter.com/5jAREMuhbw — Stadium (@Stadium) June 26, 2024

The Heat will open their 2024-25 regular season next month with a home game against the Orlando Magic (Oct. 23). It could end up being Butler’s last season opener with Miami.