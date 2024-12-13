Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler’s agent claps back after being called a liar

NBA agent Bernie Lee and NBA insider Shams Charania have been in the news lately for reasons related to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who Lee represents.

Amid all of the drama, Lee was called a “liar” by a user on social media, and he clapped back in his standard fashion on Friday.

The drama between Lee and Charania all started when Charania broke a story on Butler possibly being traded.

“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors,” Charania wrote. “Butler is a native of Houston, Texas. Above all, though, he is believed to prefer a win-now title contender in any trade. Teams have also been informed that Butler intends to opt out of his deal in the offseason and become a free agent, sources said. The Heat have hovered around the play-in tournament over the last two seasons, and with Butler’s contractual status, they have been open-minded to trade inquiries.”

Charania later added an additional layer to his report.

That was when Lee spoke up, ripping Charania on social media for his reporting.

But the exchange didn’t stop there, with Charania sending a message of his own during a TV appearance.

Butler’s future has been a topic of conversation for a while now, but the subject has been particularly relevant this week for obvious reasons.

Making the whole situation more complex is the fact that the Heat have been playing some of their best basketball of the season lately. They’re currently on a four-game winning streak and have pulled to 13-10 overall, good enough for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Butler, meanwhile, remains a productive player at the age of 35. In 18 appearances this season, he’s averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from deep. Of course, he’s also known to take his game up a notch when the playoffs come around, something that should be kept in mind when evaluating him.

The challenge for the Heat is that Butler is expected to hit free agency this offseason, and even though they reportedly aren’t worried about losing him to another team, they may need to consider whether or not they believe they can build a championship team around the aging star.

For now, winning is the best way for the Heat to solve their problems. If they keep stringing wins together, the franchise is going to have a tough time moving on from a player like Butler. Miami will have a chance to win its fifth game in a row when it faces the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

