Report: Dion Waiters to Be Reinstated to Miami Heat Tuesday - Heat Nation

Report: Dion Waiters to Be Reinstated to Miami Heat Tuesday
- Updated: December 23, 2019
The Miami Heat are going to get back shooting guard Dion Waiters very soon.
The team announced the suspended veteran will be reinstated on Tuesday.
Heat announce Dion Waiters will be reinstated to team Tuesday.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 23, 2019
Waiters, 28, is currently serving his third suspension of the season.
Although Waiters was expected to have a strong comeback year, the Syracuse University product’s 2019-20 campaign has been marred by multiple consequences. As a matter of fact, Waiters has yet to play in a game this season.
Earlier on Monday, reports surfaced claiming that the journeyman’s career was likely over. Time will be the ultimate test of that, though signs haven’t been looking good for Waiters.
The 6-foot-3 pro has career averages of 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
