Jimmy Butler files motion against baby momma after she asks for $10K more per month in child support on top of $55K

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been making headlines lately for his reported desire to be traded out of Miami, and now he is making the rounds on the internet for something unrelated to the NBA.

According to paternity battle papers acquired by DailyMail.com, he has filed a court motion against Kaitlin Nowak regarding the amount he’s paying her on a monthly basis in child support for their three children.

Butler allegedly pays $55,000 per month in child support, and on top of that, Nowak has been charging him an additional $10,000 for a nanny the 35-year-old thinks she doesn’t need.

However, it’s worth noting that in December of 2023, Butler and Nowak came to an agreement on a partial deal that gave the former shared custody, and Butler also agreed to pay for a nanny temporarily.

Butler’s lawyers allege that Nowak refuses to find employment and indicated that the 34-year-old “is not entitled to live as if she is married to a National Basketball Association (NBA) player.”

Butler’s lawyers also threatened in the motion to have an independent mediator look over Nowak’s finances.

“If Mother is claiming that she cannot afford a nanny despite the child support she receives (which exceeds even the maximum that these children possibly could need), Father is entitled to an accounting of Mother’s use of the funds and, potentially, for the appointment of a guardian ad litem to oversee the expenditures,” the motion reads.

Nowak and Butler reportedly began dating back in 2019, and they welcomed their first child to the world in October of that year.

Butler still has three games left to serve on his seven-game suspension before he’ll be available to suit up for the Heat if he isn’t dealt to another team before then. He just recently sat out Miami’s bout against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 9.

Miami won that contest by a final score of 97-92 after the Heat got blown out by the Jazz earlier in the month. Guard Tyler Herro — who has played with Butler on the Heat for the entirety of his NBA career — carried the scoring load with 23 points while shooting 7-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-10 from 3-point range to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Heat can extend their current winning streak without Butler on the floor to three games when they play the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 11.