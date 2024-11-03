Miami Heat News

Jaime Jaquez Jr. blown away by love he received in Mexico City: ‘It was truly incredible’

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Heat
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards met in Mexico City for a showdown on Saturday, and the experience was seemingly something that small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. will never forget.

Jaquez was born in Southern California, but his background goes deeper. His mother is of Norwegian descent, and his father has Mexican roots. The 23-year-old has Mexican citizenship.

He frequently received loud cheers during Saturday’s game in Mexico City, and he later said that everyone blew his expectations away.

“Everyone blew my expectations away,” Jaquez said. “I couldn’t imagine this much love being shown to myself and my family. It was truly incredible, and I was happy to see all the fans and get to interact and be able to sign autographs and take pictures with people. I can feel the love and it’s very much reciprocated.”

While Jaquez didn’t have his most efficient game on Saturday, he still made an impact and nearly recorded a double-double. He finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, adding an assist for good measure.

His contributions helped the Heat earn a 118-98 victory over the Wizards, moving Miami back over .500 at 3-2. It’s early, but the Heat are currently among the top four teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jaquez is in his second NBA season after he turned some heads as a rookie. Despite the fact that 17 players were picked ahead of him in the 2023 NBA Draft, he was one of the most productive rookies in the league last season, and he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

He averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. Across five games so far this season, his scoring and efficiency are a bit down, but his rebounding is way up. He’s averaging 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

There are teams in the Eastern Conference that are more talented than the Heat, but if players like Jaquez can step up this season, the squad could prove to be a problem for other championship hopefuls.

The Heat will be back in action on Monday for a home game against the Sacramento Kings. Miami will have to enjoy its time at home while it lasts because after the Kings game, the team will begin a lengthy road trip.

It will be a six-game trip that features matchups against some very capable teams, so fans will have to hope that the Heat are ready for the challenge.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Damian Lillard
Miami Heat insider thinks team could make run at Damian Lillard if Milwaukee Bucks look to move him
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra acknowledges that Bam Adebayo needs to be a bigger part of Miami’s offense
Miami Heat News
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns gets asked multiple times about his relationship with Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m a Knick’
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade says he was ‘jealous’ watching Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen celebrate Celtics’ 2024 title
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?