Exiled Heat big man Meyers Leonard’s new country single is actually pretty damn good

Former NBA big man Meyers Leonard was a member of the Miami Heat for a short time several years ago. He played in 54 combined regular-season games in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and was a part of the Heat squad that reached the NBA Finals in 2020.

But he made some antisemitic comments while playing video games on a live stream in March of 2021 and hasn’t found much work in the NBA since then. Commissioner Adam Silver punished Leonard with a fine of $50,000, and Miami traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder not long after. Leonard never played a game with the Thunder, however, and last suited up in the league with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022-23 campaign.

Leonard maybe is now attempting to make a career change to the music industry, as he recently announced in a post on Instagram the release of his new single titled “Honky Tonk at Home.” The song can be found on all streaming platforms and is available on YouTube as well. The Illinois native’s single has a country flair to it.

The 33-year-old has 10 years of experience playing at the NBA level and spent the majority of his time in the league with the Portland Trail Blazers, who selected him with a lottery pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Prior to being drafted, Leonard carved out an impressive two-season stint playing basketball at the collegiate level at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Leonard played for the Trail Blazers for the first seven seasons of his pro tenure and enjoyed his most successful seasons in Portland from an individual standpoint. His career year perhaps came in the 2015-16 season when he averaged career-highs in points (8.4) and rebounds (5.1) per game across 61 appearances and 10 starts. The big man also shot an impressive 37.7 percent from 3-point range that campaign.

Fans of the Heat should keep tabs on what sort of feedback Leonard gets on his new single, and hopefully he will see plenty of success in the music industry with his NBA future looking murky at the moment. He hasn’t played in the league in some time now and is only getting older.

Dwyane Wade picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan

Dwyane Wade has historically chosen Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan over Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James when it comes to the topic of the greatest basketball player of all time, but he may be changing his tune a bit.

While recently discussing Jordan’s last two seasons with the Washington Wizards, Wade made a stark contrast to James, who has sustained a level of play “we haven’t seen.” Wade’s eyes certainly aren’t deceiving him as the four-time NBA champion is currently averaging 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for a Lakers team that is currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.