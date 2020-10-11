Game 5 of the NBA Finals saw the Miami Heat prevail over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat again with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He was on the receiving end, however, of two physical plays by Dwight Howard.

Rapper and longtime Heat fan Rick Ross did not take too kindly to Howard’s antics and issued a message to the Lakers center.

Rick Ross has a message for Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/wyIgXa2IZp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 10, 2020

“Dwight Howard, I won’t forgive you for that,” said Ross in his social media post. “I saw that f— s— you just tried. It won’t work.”

In the first half, Butler and Howard got into a physical altercation while fighting for position in the paint. Then in the third quarter, Howard was called for a fragrant foul after whacking Butler, who was attempting a putback dunk.

Butler shook these off and delivered in the clutch once more. He made the team’s last two field goals and converted four crucial free throws that helped Miami earn the win.

The Heat will look to repeat their inspired Game 5 performance and stave off elimination again when they meet the Lakers on Sunday. If they do, the last game of the series will be on Tuesday.