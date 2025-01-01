Ex-Rockets player says NBA has ‘a thing for skinny white kids’ since Tyler Herro didn’t get suspended

A fight erupted in the fourth quarter of a matchup between the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat on Dec. 29. Six people — Tyler Herro, Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Terry Rozier, Ime Udoka and Ben Sullivan — were thrown out of the game after a skirmish arose when Thompson shoved Herro to the court.

The NBA later revealed that it handed suspensions to two players involved in the confrontation. Thompson will be suspended two games, while Rozier will be sidelined for one.

Former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell took to X and expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Thompson was punished with a multi-game suspension and Herro received just a $25,000 fine.

2 game suspension for Amen. 25k fine and no suspension for the instigator MGK. The league has never liked Houston and they must have a thing for skinny white kids that can’t rap. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 31, 2024

Maxwell won two NBA titles during his time playing for the Houston Rockets in the 1990s, when the team was led by none other than two-way big man Hakeem Olajuwon. Maxwell enjoyed the best years of his pro career in Houston from an individual standpoint too, considering he averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game with the Rockets in the 1991-92 campaign.

Miami won the Dec. 29 contest by a final score of 104-100, and Herro was maybe the Heat’s best player. He led the way for the team in both points (27) and assists (nine). Plus, he shot 10-of-17 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

The former University of Kentucky standout scored the ball at an incredibly high level in the final month of the year. In December, he scored 24.6 points per contest while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from deep.

His best scoring showing of the month came when the Heat took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 8. Herro totaled 34 points and five made 3s, and Miami handed the Cavaliers just their fourth loss of the season. Cleveland has won its last eight games since it fell to the Heat early last month.

Herro will attempt to start the new year off on the right foot when the Heat take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The Heat can improve their record to 17-14 on the season with a victory.