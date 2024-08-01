Dwyane Wade takes the high road after hater calls him ‘corny as hell’

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently acknowledged one hater on X (formerly known as Twitter) who called the three-time NBA champion corny.

Sometimes Iam my guy. Appreciate you listening anyways https://t.co/OFrRi1feZC — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 31, 2024

Wade has taken his talents to the broadcast booth, as he is currently serving as a basketball color commentator for NBC with the 2024 Paris Olympics now fully underway.

The 42-year-old has yet to witness Team USA pick up a loss. The squad won all five of its contests during the USA Basketball Showcase — though the team nearly lost to South Sudan on July 20 and Germany on July 22 — and has picked up victories in both of its two games in Paris thus far.

Neither of Team USA’s matchups in France’s capital were particularly close games. The team kicked off its stint in Paris on July 28 with a 26-point victory over Serbia, who is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. More recently, Team USA defeated South Sudan by 17 points on July 31.

Wade put together a noteworthy international playing career with the United States prior to his decision to retire from the NBA. He led Team USA to a gold medal in 2008 and averaged a team-high 16.0 points per game while shooting an otherworldly 67.1 percent from the floor across eight games played. Wade also ranked second on the team in steals per game behind only LeBron James, who led the way with 2.4.

But for as impressive as Wade’s international career is, he is best known for his time playing with the Heat. He played 948 of his 1,054 total regular-season games in the NBA in Miami and averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest.

Wade was an invaluable member of three Heat teams that went on to win titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. However, he played at a particularly high level during Miami’s title run in 2006.

The former Marquette University star started every one of the 23 playoff games he appeared in and averaged 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.