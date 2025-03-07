Dwyane Wade reacts to Stephen A. Smith getting massive bag from ESPN

Stephen A. Smith has been one of the faces of ESPN for some time, and he is now slated to stick around with the network for a while longer.

It was reported on Thursday that Smith has agreed to a new contract with ESPN that will pay him at least $100 million over five years.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reacted to the news of Smith getting a bag from ESPN.

Smith has worked with ESPN for a good while and was with the network for parts of Wade’s Heat tenure. He first joined the network in the year 2003 before returning in 2012. Wade, meanwhile, was drafted with one of the top picks in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The 57-year-old might be best known for his role in ESPN’s weekday morning studio debate show “First Take.” He’s been working on that show since 2012 and has had plenty of distinguished guests and co-hosts on it over the years, from prominent sports media talking heads to professional athletes.

But “First Take” is far from the only ESPN show he’s appeared in over the years. He’s also made appearances on programs like “SportsCenter,” “Pardon the Interruption” and “The Sports Reporters.”

It’s wholesome that Wade appears to be happy that Smith is getting a bag from ESPN, but Wade’s former team in the Heat might not be a team that Smith discusses very much on television, at least for the foreseeable future.

The Heat have had a mediocre season to this point, as they own a record of 29-32 and sit as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Star forward Jimmy Butler is no longer a member of the team, as he was traded to the Golden State Warriors shortly before the trade deadline to end a long stretch of drama.

Miami will seek its 30th win of the season when it takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Kaseya Center on Friday. The Wolves are currently on a three-game winning streak.