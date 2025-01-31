Dwyane Wade pens message after seeing Tyler Herro’s reaction to being named All-Star

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is an All-Star.

The 25-year-old was announced as an Eastern Conference reserve on Thursday, sending him to the midseason event for the first time in his career.

The moment Herro learned of his selection was captured on film. He was fired up upon learning that he was picked. After seeing Herro’s reaction, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade showed some love in the comment section on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat)

Wade knows a thing or two about reaching the All-Star Game. He was picked for 13 of them during his legendary playing career. Now, Herro will get a chance to experience the honor.

It has been a phenomenal season for Herro, whose play has been a bright spot for the Heat in a season full of turmoil. He’s a major reason why the team has been able to stay afloat at .500 (23-23) without totally sinking.

Across 45 appearances, Herro is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assist per game. He’s also having the most efficient season of his career, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Earlier in his career, the former lottery pick won Sixth Man of the Year honors after impressing in a bench role. He then became a full-time starter, and now, in his third season as a starter, he’s headed to the All-Star Game.

WELCOME TO THE ALL-STAR GAME, TYLER HERRO!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z6MZrZwM8L — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 30, 2025

With any luck, this is just the beginning for Herro, who is young enough to earn several All-Star bids during his playing career. His growth has been critical for the Heat as they navigate a situation that will likely end with them losing star forward Jimmy Butler.

All-Star festivities will take place in the middle of February. Until then, Herro will look to help his squad string some wins together and make a push in the standings.

Next up for Miami is a four-game road trip that will feature games against the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The trip will get started against the Spurs on Saturday.