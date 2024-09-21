Dwyane Wade gives Chris Paul his flowers ahead of 20th season: ‘One of the greatest PGs to ever play’

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade showed some serious love to San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul for giving back and working out with his son.

A 12-time All-Star, Paul is one of the greatest point guards to ever play in the NBA, so it’s great that Wade’s son Zaire is getting a chance to learn from him.

The younger Wade has played in the G League, and he also spent time with the Cape Town Tigers in South Africa. Earlier this year, the younger Wade signed with the Macau Black Bears for the Asian Tournament.

While the younger Wade has not broken into the NBA ranks just yet, he certainly has some great mentors in his father and Paul guiding him.

Last season, Paul played with the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 58 games and making 18 starts. The 11-time All-NBA selection isn’t the same player that he used to be, but he still is a steady veteran leader.

In the 2024-25 season, Paul will team up with Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama took the NBA by storm last season, and it’s possible that the Spurs could make the playoffs in his second season.

Having a leader like Paul, who has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game in his NBA career, could help take the Spurs to the next level in the Western Conference.

The elder Wade and Paul spent several seasons competing against each other in the NBA. While they never ended up playing together on the same team, there clearly is a respect and a relationship that has been formed between them.

There is one thing that Paul is still seeking in his career that the elder Wade has, and that is an NBA title. The Heat legend won three titles with the franchise in his storied career, but Paul, who did make the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, has yet to win one.

Hopefully, the veteran point guard gets a chance to chase a title in the closing stages of his basketball career.