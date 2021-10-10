Dwyane Wade offers surprising admission about his 2006 NBA Finals MVP trophy

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade disclosed a fun fact about his invaluable 2006 NBA Finals MVP trophy on social media.

The Heat’s all-time leader in scoring shared that he rarely holds the trophy that helped establish him as a superstar around the world early in his career.

Wade, 39, retired from the NBA in 2019.

The three-time champion made a name for himself during the 2006 NBA Finals, where he earned the distinguished trophy. Wade led the Heat back from an 0-2 hole against the Dallas Mavericks to win the series in six games.

In the process, Wade portrayed flashes of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Wade averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the 2006 NBA Finals.

While Wade would go on to win two more titles in his career, his 2006 metalware is timeless. The veteran recently showed off an incredible tattoo with a special tribute to the Heat.