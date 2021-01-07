Chaos descended on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday as a huge mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the grounds of Congress, preventing the process of certifying the election win of President-elect Joe Biden.

D.C. police were called to the scene in order to quell the violence that ensued. It caused Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade to post some images on social media to remind people of the difference between how Black and white individuals tend to be treated by law enforcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Today’s chaos in D.C. comes on the heels of yesterday’s decision by Kenosha County prosecutors to not charge the officers involved in last August’s shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black Wisconsin man.

Wade, along with several other NBA players, expressed great dismay at the decision to not press charges.

After police-involved incidents involving Blake and other Black individuals last year, numerous people took to the streets to protest. In some cities, particularly Portland, Ore., law enforcement used more violent measures against members of the Black Lives Matter movement than they apparently used on Trump supporters on Wednesday.

Luckily, Congress was able to reconvene on Wednesday evening to attempt to officially certify Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.