Bam Adebayo pens reaction to Simone Biles’ apparent shot at Donald Trump

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo — who is competing in men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA — seemingly enjoyed Simone Biles’ perceived shot at Donald Trump after she won a pair of gold medals for the country.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James — Adebayo’s teammate this summer in the Olympics — also reacted to Biles’ post on X.

Trump has faced backlash recently after referring to occupations held by Black people as “Black jobs.” He has done so on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, at the 2024 Olympics, Biles has won gold in two separate gymnastics events so far and still has a chance to add to her total.

Adebayo is attempting to join Biles as one of many athletes who have earned gold medals for the United States, but Team USA has some winning left to do in order to accomplish that goal.

Team USA is still in the preliminary round of the Olympics, with quarterfinals matchups still four days away, and the top two teams in the world won’t compete for a gold medal until Aug. 10, which is just over one week from now.

But the level at which Team USA has competed lately should have fans of the squad feeling optimistic about its chances of winning a gold medal.

Prior to the start of the Olympics, Team USA went through some hiccups. While the team did finish the USA Basketball Showcase — a stretch of exhibition games — with a 5-0 record, three of those wins came by just single digits, and Team USA beat South Sudan by only one point back on July 20.

But after what was an unspectacular stint in the USA Basketball Showcase, Team USA has responded by winning each of its first two games in Paris by 17 points or more, and the team is fresh off a victory over South Sudan on July 31. Next up for the squad is a game against Puerto Rico on Aug. 3.