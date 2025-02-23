Andrew Wiggins says it’s going to be ‘easy’ playing with Bam and Tyler: ‘They just want to win and so do I’

Miami Heat newcomer Andrew Wiggins is finding his footing with the team, and he’s learning that he has something in common with established Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Wiggins said after Friday’s game that he, Adebayo and Herro all “just want to win.”

“They’ve been a great duo,” Wiggins said of playing alongside Adebayo and Herro. “You saw it in overtime. They started us off in overtime, getting us a nice little lead and getting in a nice rhythm. So playing with these guys, I feel like it’s going to be easy. They’re unselfish. They just want to win and so do I.”

Friday’s game marked Wiggins’ third appearance with the Heat since he was traded before the deadline. It was his best one yet. In a game that went to overtime, he logged over 42 minutes of playing time and tallied 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. He made nine of his 19 shots from the field and two of his six 3-point attempts.

His contributions helped the Heat come away with a 120-111 win over the Toronto Raptors, snapping a four-game losing streak for the squad. Adebayo (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Herro (28 points, seven assists) also left their fingerprints all over the game.

Wiggins’ showing was a nice improvement over his first two appearances with the Heat, which were rocky. He shot just 29.2 percent from the field over his first two games with Miami before bouncing back against Toronto.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 this weekend, is capable of being a key piece on a winning team. In the 2021-22 campaign, he was named an All-Star in the same season he helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Finals.

Anything resembling that type of production would be cause for celebration for the Heat, who acquired Wiggins when they traded away disgruntled star Jimmy Butler. Butler is now trying to help the Warriors make a push in the Western Conference.

The Heat, meanwhile, are still below .500 but hold a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. They may have a limited ceiling this season but will look to make the most of their chances in a top-heavy East.

The squad will be back in action on Sunday for a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wiggins will look to celebrate his birthday with a victory.