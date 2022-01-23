Jimmy Butler’s agent subtly rips NBA for length of Nikola Jokic’s suspension given how long Markieff Morris has been out

Miami Heat veteran Markieff Morris has missed 36 straight games after taking a violent cheap shot from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in November.

Some people within and around the Heat organization are apparently still upset over the incident, particularly with how Jokic was able to get away with a relatively light penalty.

Bernie Lee, who is Jimmy Butler’s agent, recently took to Twitter and seemingly took a shot at the league.

He then missed the next 30 games and the guy who purposely hurt him missed 1. https://t.co/VyBXs2VvBO — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 23, 2022

The NBA is reportedly in the midst of deciding what disciplinary action to hand out to Grayson Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen recently committed a flagrant foul on an airborne Alex Caruso, causing the Chicago Bulls guard to fall hard and sustain a fractured wrist.

Lee responded to a Bulls insider who was speculating on Twitter about the penalty that Allen might receive based on league precedent, which includes the way the league handled the situation between Morris and Jokic.

This is Morris’ first season playing for Miami. He appeared in 10 games before going on the shelf and averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

The Heat have done well during his time away from action. They currently hold the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-17. However, Miami could have certainly used his help at certain points during his absence, especially when the team saw a number of its players go down with injury or COVID-19 issues.

Miami will look to get back on the winning track on Sunday. A matchup awaits against the Los Angeles Lakers.