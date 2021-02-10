- Report: Miami Heat provide concerning update on Goran Dragic’s latest injury
- Erik Spoelstra raves about Derrick Rose’s potential with Knicks reunion
- Avery Bradley unveils when he’s aiming to return for Miami Heat
- Why Kendrick Nunn has earned himself a permanent spot back in the Miami Heat’s rotation
- LeBron James calls Ray Allen ‘out of the blue’ to thank him for hitting Game 6 3-pointer vs. Spurs
- Miami Heat big man buys mansion in Bay Point for nearly $8 million
- Report: Miami Heat likely to keep ‘valuable trade chip’ Meyers Leonard
- 5 starting power forwards the Miami Heat could target at the trade deadline
- Report: Miami Heat have ‘long shown interest’ in Kyle Lowry
- Dwyane Wade’s 2-word reaction to Tom Brady winning 7th Super Bowl
Report: Miami Heat provide concerning update on Goran Dragic’s latest injury
- Updated: February 10, 2021
The Miami Heat will be without guard Goran Dragic when they take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
In addition to Dragic, Miami will be missing Chris Silva as well, as he didn’t make the trip with the team.
Dragic has been dealing with an ankle injury and has not played since Feb. 5 against the Washington Wizards.
#MIAvsHOU INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (ankle) & Chris Silva (hip) have been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Rockets and did not travel with the team on the trip today.
Moe Harkless (thigh) did travel with the team and is listed as questionable.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 10, 2021
The Heat could be getting Moe Harkless back, but Dragic is the most important banged up player right now.
Last season, Dragic helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals, but he has been limited to just 17 games this season.
Luckily, Miami won back-to-back games against the New York Knicks without Dragic, but an extended absence for the veteran point guard would be less than ideal.
Dragic is averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.
The Heat have started to get healthy with the return of Jimmy Butler, but with Dragic and Avery Bradley sidelined, Miami has yet to play at full strength this month.
The Heat will play the Utah Jazz on Saturday Feb. 13, but since Dragic did not make the trip with the team, he may not be ready to go then either.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login