The Miami Heat will be without guard Goran Dragic when they take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

In addition to Dragic, Miami will be missing Chris Silva as well, as he didn’t make the trip with the team.

Dragic has been dealing with an ankle injury and has not played since Feb. 5 against the Washington Wizards.

The Heat could be getting Moe Harkless back, but Dragic is the most important banged up player right now.

Last season, Dragic helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals, but he has been limited to just 17 games this season.

Luckily, Miami won back-to-back games against the New York Knicks without Dragic, but an extended absence for the veteran point guard would be less than ideal.

Dragic is averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

The Heat have started to get healthy with the return of Jimmy Butler, but with Dragic and Avery Bradley sidelined, Miami has yet to play at full strength this month.

The Heat will play the Utah Jazz on Saturday Feb. 13, but since Dragic did not make the trip with the team, he may not be ready to go then either.