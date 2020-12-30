For the second consecutive night, Jimmy Butler’s sprained ankle will keep him off the court for the Miami Heat as they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening.

Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) is out again tonight for the Miami Heat for their rematch with the Milwaukee Bucks. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 30, 2020

Butler last played on Christmas Day, seeing only 16 minutes of action before leaving the game for good in the Heat’s 111-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Without Butler in the lineup on Tuesday night, the Heat were embarrassed by the Bucks in a 144-97 loss. The Heat fell behind in the game, 46-26, after just one quarter.

The Heat would undoubtedly like to have Butler back in the lineup as quickly as possible, but they don’t want to rush the competitive veteran back and risk a more severe injury in the process.

Following Wednesday’s game, the Heat will next be in action on the first night of the new year, when they hit the road to face the Dallas Mavericks.