Alonzo Mourning teases podcast appearance with Shaquille O’Neal

According to an Instagram post from Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, he filmed a podcast episode with one of his former Heat teammates — Shaquille O’Neal — on Thursday. He also alleged that the episode will be released to the public next month.

O’Neal has his very own podcast called The Big Podcast, and the podcast’s YouTube channel has amassed more than 320,000 subscribers since the first episode was uploaded in December of 2023. Additionally, The Big Podcast’s TikTok account has nearly 75,000 followers.

Mourning and O’Neal spent the heydays of their NBA careers playing for different teams. O’Neal was at his best when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s, and Mourning enjoyed his prime years in his first stint with the Heat.

But after they dominated the league on separate teams, Mourning and O’Neal were teammates on the Heat for several seasons.

Even if they weren’t the players they once were when they were on the same team, both O’Neal and Mourning were still productive big men and important parts of Miami’s title team back in 2006. The former averaged 20.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during the 2005-06 regular season and was named an All-Star, while the latter averaged 2.7 blocks per contest and finished in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Heat won their first title in franchise history in 2006, and Dwyane Wade — who is perhaps the greatest Heat player of all time — was Miami’s focal point on the offensive side of the ball. Against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals with a championship at stake, Wade averaged 34.7 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor.

Fans of the Heat should circle the date of Nov. 20 on their calendars — which is less than one month away at this time — as that’s when they’ll be able to watch O’Neal chop it up with Mourning on The Big Podcast. The episode should provide longtime fans of the Heat with a pleasant blast from the past.