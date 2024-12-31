2-time Rockets champ goes after Tyler ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Herro and intelligence of Heat fans

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson got into an altercation during their recent matchup.

Tyler Herro just got into it with Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/WjRWa0iM0m — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 30, 2024

Two-time NBA champion and former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell took multiple shots at Herro and the Heat on social media following the incident.

First, Maxwell shared his support for Thompson, claiming that he’d pay the fine for the former lottery pick after his and Herro’s altercation.

I love me some Amen Thompson. Put his fine on my tab Rockets. And I’ll take care of anyone else’s fine that stands up for their Rockets teammates. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 30, 2024

Maxwell continued his support for Thompson, comparing Herro to famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

I love it!! Amen teach me some jiu jitsu young fella! — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 30, 2024

Someone tell Machine Gun Kelly to leave Amen Thompson alone. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 30, 2024

That was either the biggest flop ever or they need to get MGK in the gym. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 30, 2024

From there, Maxwell began to attack the Heat and Miami, saying they got the “L in life.”

Miami got the dub tonight but they took the L in life. Can I get an Amen? pic.twitter.com/sKkkDuzpEh — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 30, 2024

Maxwell also responded to a user on social media that appeared to take a shot at the former Rockets guard.

Is it necessary to bring up our personal business? Tell your mom I’ll drop the check off in the morning son. ❤️ https://t.co/22BOmc6ydX — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 30, 2024

On Monday morning, Maxwell continued his attack on the Heat and the intelligence of their fans.

281 Not only is that my area code its also the average SAT score of a Miami Heat fan (which is still significantly higher than anyone in Utah). Props! — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 30, 2024

It certainly seems that Maxwell was moved by the altercation between Herro and Thompson, although it was Herro and the Heat who ended up getting the last laugh.

Miami beat Houston 104-100 on Sunday even though star Jimmy Butler did not play in the game. Herro had a strong showing for the Heat, scoring 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting (3-for-7 from 3). He also added six rebounds and nine assists in the win.

Herro has played at a high level in the 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. Herro is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, which are both career-highs.

A former Sixth Man of the Year, Herro is showing that he can carry the Heat offense on nights when Butler doesn’t play, and he’s helped Miami to a 16-14 record through its first 30 games. The Heat currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Hopefully, Herro and the Heat can continue to play well in their next matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (on Wednesday) after a chippy finish to their matchup with Houston.

New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, posting a 5-27 record in 32 games. The Pelicans have also lost each of their last nine matchups.