2-time Rockets champ goes after Tyler ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Herro and intelligence of Heat fans

Peter Dewey
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson got into an altercation during their recent matchup.

Two-time NBA champion and former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell took multiple shots at Herro and the Heat on social media following the incident.

First, Maxwell shared his support for Thompson, claiming that he’d pay the fine for the former lottery pick after his and Herro’s altercation.

Maxwell continued his support for Thompson, comparing Herro to famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

From there, Maxwell began to attack the Heat and Miami, saying they got the “L in life.”

Maxwell also responded to a user on social media that appeared to take a shot at the former Rockets guard.

On Monday morning, Maxwell continued his attack on the Heat and the intelligence of their fans.

It certainly seems that Maxwell was moved by the altercation between Herro and Thompson, although it was Herro and the Heat who ended up getting the last laugh.

Miami beat Houston 104-100 on Sunday even though star Jimmy Butler did not play in the game. Herro had a strong showing for the Heat, scoring 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting (3-for-7 from 3). He also added six rebounds and nine assists in the win.

Herro has played at a high level in the 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. Herro is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, which are both career-highs.

A former Sixth Man of the Year, Herro is showing that he can carry the Heat offense on nights when Butler doesn’t play, and he’s helped Miami to a 16-14 record through its first 30 games. The Heat currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Hopefully, Herro and the Heat can continue to play well in their next matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (on Wednesday) after a chippy finish to their matchup with Houston.

New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, posting a 5-27 record in 32 games. The Pelicans have also lost each of their last nine matchups.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

