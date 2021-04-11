Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo reportedly will be seeking a specialist’s evaluation before making any decision on the timetable for his return from his injured knee.

Update on Victor Oladipo, per multiple sources, following the MRI on his injured quad/knee. Oladipo, with the Miami Heat’s consent, will be seeking a specialist’s evaluation prior to any decision about a timetable for this season. More later today on @5ReasonsSports outlets. — Ethan J. Skolnick of @5ReasonsSports (@EthanJSkolnick) April 11, 2021

Oladipo suffered a non-contact injury in Miami’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers and will not travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was noncommittal on Oladipo’s status for the rest of the season.

The Heat acquired Oladipo in a trade deadline deal with the Houston Rockets.

While he would’ve likely added a nice scoring punch to Miami’s rotation, his future this season and beyond with the team is now in doubt.

Oladipo is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year, and his latest injury reportedly is hindering his chances of getting a max contract offer this coming offseason.

The Heat would certainly love to have Oladipo in the lineup as they try to make a playoff push, but it appears his status is murky at best for the rest of the season.

In four games with Miami, Oladipo is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.