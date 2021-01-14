The Houston Rockets landed two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

However, it appears Oladipo still hopes to somehow end up with the Miami Heat.

“Houston could also still flip Oladipo, who wanted out of Indiana but landed in another place he doesn’t want to be,” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer wrote. “League sources say Oladipo still hopes to find himself in Miami.”

Oladipo, 28 has been linked to the Heat for a while. He reportedly asked Heat players if he could join the team while he was near his Pacers teammates at one point.

Yet, the Heat cooled their interest in trading for the guard. Oladipo hasn’t shown the same consistent star power he had prior to the ruptured quadriceps tendon injury that he suffered back in January of 2019.

During the 2017-18 season, Oladipo averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 boards, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per contest. He was turning into a superstar and the face of the Pacers before the devastating injury.

Now, the veteran is looking to convince teams he still has that flare. Oladipo is putting up 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season.

Oladipo will be a free agent in the upcoming offseason.