- Report: Victor Oladipo asked Miami Heat players ‘can I come play with y’all’ in front of teammates
- Report: Miami Heat expressing ‘strong interest’ in Duke University standout
- Report: Miami Heat on James Harden’s preferred list of teams if Houston Rockets decide to blow it up
- Stephen A. Smith’s one word answer as to why Miami Heat won’t get back to NBA Finals
- Udonis Haslem’s angry reaction to Miami Heat having to resume NBA season so quickly
- Gabrielle Union emphatically approves of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force
- Donovan Mitchell sends Twitter into frenzy after seen working out in Miami
- Report: Miami Heat conducted ‘private workout’ with Duke star Vernon Carey Jr.
- Report: Miami Heat’s Micky Arison to be part of NBA’s star-studded Social Justice Coalition Board
- Report: Miami Heat’s No. 20 draft pick has been discussed frequently in trade talks
Report: Victor Oladipo asked Miami Heat players ‘can I come play with y’all’ in front of teammates
- Updated: November 12, 2020
Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo reportedly made comments to opposing players about wanting to play with them.
In fact, Oladipo reportedly asked Miami Heat players if he could “come play with y’all” in front of his Pacers teammates.
Victor Oladipo is wild 😳
(Via @ThisIsJMichael ) pic.twitter.com/TsotTKedp1
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 12, 2020
That is not a good look for Oladipo.
The 28-year-old has been rumored to have interest in playing with Miami, but to express that desire in front of his current teammates is certainly a strange move.
Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract with the Pacers, and one can wonder if this new report makes it more likely that he could be traded before the upcoming season.
Oladipo missed a lot of the 2019-20 season with an injury, but he did play for Indiana in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
For his career, Oladipo has averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login