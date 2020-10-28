A new report indicates that if Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo leaves his current team, his first choice for a new home would be the Miami Heat.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald looked at projected 2021 free agents and indicated that while the Heat may very well pursue Oladipo, other factors may result in them looking elsewhere.

“A source said Oladipo likes Indiana and would be happy staying there with a big new contract, but that if he were to leave, Miami would be No. 1 on his list,” Jackson wrote. “But Heat interest will depend entirely on how he plays next season and Miami’s success in trying to lure a bigger fish.”

One of the reasons why the Heat are being cautious about Oladipo is because he hasn’t yet returned to All-Star form since suffering a major injury in January of 2019.

Oladipo’s recovery from a ruptured quadriceps tendon took a full year, with his return resulting in some inconsistent performances.

Prior to the injury, Oladipo was seen as one of the league’s most attractive free agent options for 2021. In his last full year of action during the 2017-18 season, he averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals per game.

The 28-year-old Oladipo may very well return to that high level of production, but given the steep investment it would taken to sign him, the Heat remain wary.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade has raved about Oladipo in the past, but it remains to be seen if Wade’s influence within the organization leads to the Heat pursuing Oladipo in earnest.