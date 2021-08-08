Report: Unique aspect of how Miami Heat tried to acquire Kyle Lowry could help team in tampering investigation

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Miami Heat would be subjected to an investigation by the NBA for possible tampering violations when they acquired Kyle Lowry.

However, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Miami might be able to avoid sanctions because the franchise had already been involved in trade talks with the Toronto Raptors prior to this past season’s trade deadline.

“With the NBA investigating the timing of the sign-and-trade transaction utilized by the Miami Heat to land free-agent guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, several mitigating factors would appear to stand in the Heat’s favor,” wrote Winderman. “According to an NBA party familiar with the league’s tampering investigation, the Heat’s maneuvering for Lowry differs significantly from the timing of the Chicago Bulls’ sign-and-trade acquisition of New Orleans Pelicans free-agent guard Lonzo Ball, which ESPN reports the NBA also is investigating. “Unlike with the Ball situation, the Heat previously had been involved in extensive negotiations with the Raptors at the March 22 NBA trading deadline regarding Lowry’s availability.”

The league’s investigation on the Heat possibly stems in part from the team’s decision to pick up Goran Dragic’s team option earlier this month. Dragic was an integral part of the sign-and-trade deal because his contract allowed the matching of salaries.

However, as Winderman pointed out, the Heat may be able to skirt major punishment due to the fact that they engaged in trade talks for Lowry just a few months ago.

Only time will tell if the NBA will impose sanctions on the Heat.