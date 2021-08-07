- Report: NBA investigating Miami Heat for possible tampering violations in Kyle Lowry acquisition
- Dwyane Wade offers hyped reaction to former Miami Heat teammate signing with Utah Jazz
- Jimmy Butler says speaking with Goran Dragic after he was traded was ‘hardest FaceTime I’ve ever had to do’
- Kyle Lowry declares he’ll make Bam Adebayo ‘feel like Superman’ on Miami Heat
- Kyle Lowry’s heartbreaking response when asked about returning to Toronto as member of Miami Heat
- Andre Iguodala contrasts ‘carefree, relaxing’ Golden State Warriors to ‘ultra-focused Hunger Games’ Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat agree to 2-year deal with Summer League standout
- Pat Riley heaps enormous praise upon Duncan Robinson as Miami Heat announce his re-signing
- Nemanja Bjelica takes brutal passive aggressive dig at Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade says Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Chris Paul were ‘very tipsy on the sideline’ during his Miami Heat finale
Report: NBA investigating Miami Heat for possible tampering violations in Kyle Lowry acquisition
- Updated: August 7, 2021
According to a report, the NBA is launching an investigation into two recent sign-and-trade deals.
The trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat from the Toronto Raptors is one of the deals being investigated.
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry. Story soon.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 7, 2021
Tampering has always been a gray area in the NBA. It seems that teams often bend the rules when it comes to the restrictions that are in place, and the league rarely enforces any sort of discipline.
Perhaps the teams involved in these sign-and-trade deals crossed a certain boundary.
This wouldn’t be the first time an organization is penalized for tampering. The Milwaukee Bucks were stripped of their second-round pick for the 2022 NBA Draft for violating league rules in this regard.
This will be a very interesting situation to monitor as it develops. The league’s findings will be crucial.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login