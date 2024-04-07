Report: Terry Rozier could miss Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers game with new injury

Terry Rozier could sit out the Miami Heat’s all-important bout against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The point guard is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report apparently because of neck stiffness. The injury may catch some folks by surprise because there had been no reports of Rozier suffering from that injury previously.

He sustained a knee injury during the Heat’s 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Fortunately, the 30-year-old floor general was healthy enough to play in Miami’s next contest. He scored 13 points to help the squad overcome the Houston Rockets and get back on the winning track after the Sixers snapped its three-game win streak.

The Heat might need him again when they face the Pacers because the result of the matchup could have postseason ramifications for both protagonists.

At the moment, Miami holds the No. 7 seed with a 43-34 record. A half-game ahead of it is Indiana. Moreover, the teams have one win apiece in their regular-season series. So, the Heat’s chances of securing an outright playoff berth would increase with a triumph on Sunday, especially if they end up with the same record as the Pacers at the end of the regular season.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Miami had to go through the play-in tournament, losing a game to the Atlanta Hawks before defeating the Chicago Bulls to nab the No. 8 seed. Things could be different this year, as the Heat might be better off not having to go through the play-in again.

A piece of good news for the reigning Eastern Conference champions is that they finally have Tyler Herro again, who returned to the floor against the Rockets after more than a month off the court. The former Sixth Man of the Year put up 17 points off the bench on Friday, and the injury report lists him as available for Miami’s battle with Indiana.

Also available despite nursing an ailment is Duncan Robinson, who is still seemingly dealing with the left facet syndrome that caused him to sit out five contests in late March.

It remains to be seen if Rozier will join them on the floor or watch from the sidelines.