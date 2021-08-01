The Miami Heat are reportedly going to exercise Goran Dragic’s team option for the 2021-22 season.

The organization will keep him in Miami for at least one more year barring a trade. At this point, a trade is thought to be quite likely.

The Heat have exercised their option to retain Goran Dragic at his $19.4M for 2021-22. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 1, 2021

… And Heat declined Iguodala $15 M option, per Woj. So path to sign and trade for Lowry and any other big money player this summer will be in trade involving Dragic and one of Heat's young players. If Heat doesn't find a deal, could always begin next season with Dragic on team. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 1, 2021

It’s the second major decision of the day for the Heat, as the team also decided to decline Andre Iguodala’s team option. Neither decision comes as a big surprise, but both moves are significant.

In the 2020-21 season, Dragic remained productive despite his age. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Dragic was named an All-Star as recently as the 2017-18 season. The 35-year-old has done a great job of keeping his production up over the years.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs were dull for Miami, but Dragic was a bright spot. He played well in the team’s series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 16.0 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting.

He will be a key piece for the Heat in the 2021-22 season if he is indeed part of the team. There have been some rumblings about Dragic potentially being moved in a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry.