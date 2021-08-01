- Report: Miami Heat exercise Goran Dragic’s team option for 2021-22 season
- Report: Miami Heat make major decision regarding Andre Iguodala’s future with team
- Report: Miami Heat release official roster for Summer League
- Report: Miami Heat expected to have ‘strong interest’ in Avery Bradley
- Report: Miami Heat viewed as frontrunners to sign Kyle Lowry
- Report: Miami Heat have interest in Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart
- Dwyane Wade hilariously clowns Udonis Haslem after fan asks him if he can still dunk
- Report: Heat, Mavs and Pelicans to ‘be at the forefront’ in pursuit of Kyle Lowry
- Report: Miami Heat extend qualifying offers to 4 players
- Report: Miami Heat agree to sign plethora of undrafted players
Report: Miami Heat exercise Goran Dragic’s team option for 2021-22 season
- Updated: August 1, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly going to exercise Goran Dragic’s team option for the 2021-22 season.
The organization will keep him in Miami for at least one more year barring a trade. At this point, a trade is thought to be quite likely.
The Heat have exercised their option to retain Goran Dragic at his $19.4M for 2021-22.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 1, 2021
… And Heat declined Iguodala $15 M option, per Woj. So path to sign and trade for Lowry and any other big money player this summer will be in trade involving Dragic and one of Heat's young players. If Heat doesn't find a deal, could always begin next season with Dragic on team.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 1, 2021
It’s the second major decision of the day for the Heat, as the team also decided to decline Andre Iguodala’s team option. Neither decision comes as a big surprise, but both moves are significant.
In the 2020-21 season, Dragic remained productive despite his age. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Dragic was named an All-Star as recently as the 2017-18 season. The 35-year-old has done a great job of keeping his production up over the years.
The 2021 NBA Playoffs were dull for Miami, but Dragic was a bright spot. He played well in the team’s series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 16.0 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting.
He will be a key piece for the Heat in the 2021-22 season if he is indeed part of the team. There have been some rumblings about Dragic potentially being moved in a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login