Report: Those who said Miami Heat would land Jimmy Butler are now saying team will acquire Bradley Beal

The Bradley Beal trade market is picking up steam around the NBA, and a new report may indicate that the guard will ultimately find himself with the Miami Heat.

Five Reasons Sports is expressing confidence in Miami’s chances to land Beal because it is getting info from the same sources that predicted Jimmy Butler’s arrival in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers almost four years ago.

People who are telling me it’s happening are the same as those who told me butler would happen — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) June 17, 2023

Beal reportedly has permission from the Washington Wizards to talk to teams in an effort to find something that would entice him to waive his no-trade clause. Other recent reporting has the Phoenix Suns as threats to land Beal, with the Heat also finalists that are in “serious talks” with the Wizards.

The Milwaukee Bucks also have been rumored to have their sights set on the 29-year-old, who was a 30-point-per-game scorer three seasons ago. He averaged 23.2 points per game during each of the past two seasons, when he played only 90 games combined.

The upside that Beal can provide is tantalizing, which is why Miami is in pursuit. A trio of Beal, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would likely cement the Heat as top contenders for the next few seasons after losing the 2023 NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets.

Butler was traded to the Heat after completing the 2018-19 NBA season with the 76ers, who acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in November of 2018. It has worked out well for Miami, which has reached the NBA Finals twice in Butler’s four seasons.

Beal has not had anything close to that type of playoff success with the floundering Wizards, who may be on their way to a rebuild after another sub-.500 season. He has played in eight playoff series and won three in his 11 seasons with Washington.

Beal reportedly has thought about making his way to the Heat in the past, and a chance to realistically compete for an NBA championship could be significant motivation for him to waive his no-trade clause this offseason.