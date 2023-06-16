Report: Heat and Bucks to talk to Bradley Beal as Wizards grant him permission to speak to teams

The Miami Heat reportedly are one of the teams Bradley Beal is expected to speak to after the high-scoring guard was given permission by the Washington Wizards to talk to other teams as he considers whether or not to waive his no-trade clause.

“The Washington Wizards have granted star Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the three-time All-Star has interest in being traded to, league sources tell B/R,” wrote Chris Haynes. “Beal and the Wizards have agreed to work together on finding the guard a new home should the franchise choose to embark on a rebuild. Beal has not requested a trade, sources say. “It’s believed Beal will only consider teams with a chance to win. “He owns a rare no-trade clause, giving him authority to veto and approve potential trades, sources say. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to talk with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, sources say. “The possibility of Beal being moved is as real as it’s ever been, one league executive described it.”

Beal is becoming one of the coveted targets of this NBA offseason as the Wizards enter a transition phase under new president Michael Winger. The 29-year-old does have four seasons remaining on the five-year, $251 million contract that contains the no-trade clause, but conditions seem to be mutually beneficial for the sides to part ways.

The University of Florida product is looking for a chance to win, which the Wizards seemingly cannot immediately provide, and there are teams such as the Heat and Bucks who feel they need to improve to realistically contend for another NBA championship.

Beal offers tons of upside as a proven scorer. He averaged 23.2 points per game each of the past two seasons, but played only 90 games combined. The former first-round pick was second in the NBA in points per game in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The Heat made an underdog run to the 2023 NBA Finals, but their five-game series loss to the powerful Denver Nuggets showed they need another star player to complement Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Bucks were upset by the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and need to maximize whatever time they have with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who reportedly has had a strong desire to team with Beal.

An off-court competition for Beal between the Heat and Bucks following their on-court playoff contest could go a long way in determining the balance of power in the Eastern Conference. Not only would one team land a possible difference-maker, but it would also keep the other team from getting him.

The Heat also have been linked to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, and there is thought Miami could land both Beal and Lillard. But that pursuit may have cooled with Lillard reportedly “actively” trying to get players to join up with him in Portland.

Miami could lose Gabe Vincent in free agency, and Beal could fit right in as an upgrade in the backcourt if a transaction can somehow be worked out.