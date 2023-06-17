Report: Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns named finalists in Bradley Beal sweepstakes as talks intensify

The Miami Heat reportedly are receiving “serious” competition from the Phoenix Suns as both teams try to trade for Bradley Beal.

Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2023

The Washington Wizards star reportedly has received permission to talk to other teams in an attempt to work out a deal that would lead to him waiving his no-trade clause. The Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were believed to be two of the leaders in the race for the guard, but it now looks like the Suns are firmly in the mix.

Beal has become one of the hottest names of the NBA offseason, with the Wizards potentially looking to rebuild as he enters the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. The timing seems right for the sides to part ways with so many potential trade partners emerging for Washington.

Both the Heat and Suns would be adding a third option to join two existing star players — Miami with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and Phoenix with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Either of those two teams would provide the 29-year-old with a good chance to compete for his first NBA championship.

If Beal were to regain the form that helped him twice finish second in the NBA scoring race, a trio of him, Booker and Durant on the Suns could be the most high-powered in the league. With the Heat, Beal would likely take on more of the scoring load while allowing their supporting players to fit into more realistic roles.

Miami made a surprising run to the 2023 NBA Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets, who eliminated Phoenix on the way to the title. It is clear the Heat and Suns know they need to improve to defeat the Nuggets in any potential rematches down the line.

Beal reportedly has considered joining the Heat for quite some time, but as things currently stand, he is not pushing the Wizards to send him to Miami.

The Heat have all sorts of potential paths to take this offseason. They have been linked to Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and have to decide on whether to re-sign unrestricted free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

The Suns have decisions of their own to make, specifically on Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

If Beal’s destination becomes clear soon, it may clear the way for other dominoes to fall around the NBA.