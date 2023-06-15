Report: Miami Heat have stood above rest of NBA when Bradley Beal has mulled his future

The possible pursuit of Bradley Beal by the Miami Heat could be promising since a new report indicates that Beal has held the franchise in high regard for some time.

Fred Katz of The Athletic looked at whether or not the New York Knicks should trade for Beal, whose prolific scoring for the Washington Wizards has still made him the subject of trade talk, and made sure to note the guard’s connection to the Heat.

“Bradley Beal has had an eye on the Miami Heat for years,” wrote Katz. “The three-time All-Star has mulled over his future time and time again over the past few summers, even if his decision has always been to return to the Washington Wizards, the only organization he’s played for during his 11 NBA seasons. In those moments, according to sources, the Heat have consistently stood above the rest of the league. If Beal had a formal list, which he never has before, then Miami would have been right there at the top of it.”

Beal is not the only superstar guard that’s been linked to the Heat. Given the Portland Trail Blazers’ lack of recent success, the prospect of dealing Damian Lillard away to Miami has also been noted.

Even with Beal’s notable scoring numbers over the years, he does have some flaws in his game. Beal has had problems staying healthy, especially during the past two campaigns. He played in just 40 games during the 2021-22 season and then only 50 this past season.

Beal is set to turn 30 at the end of this month, and that inability to stay healthy might concern some teams. The Heat have had problems in recent years with veteran guards unable to avoid injuries.

For a player who would require a massive investment for at least the next three seasons, those problems in staying on the court could potentially be a deal-breaker.

Beal made $43.3 million this past season and will average just above $50 million per year over the next three campaigns. He also has a player option for the 2026-27 season that would pay him a staggering amount of $57.1 million.

Yet, such concerns don’t figure to deter the Heat. The team watched its 2022-23 season come to an end on Monday night after losing to the Denver Nuggets. Over the past four seasons, the Heat have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals three times and NBA Finals twice.

There’s no guarantee that acquiring Beal would propel the Heat toward the franchise’s first NBA title since 2013. Any number of factors could throw a roadblock into such efforts, including another injury to Beal.

However, if a deal can be arranged, Beal appears to be primed to make an immediate impact. Whether that’s enough is an answer that will have to wait.