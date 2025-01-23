Report: There are other teams interested in Jimmy Butler beyond Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been frequently mentioned as a possible trade destination for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, especially after a move they made this week. Phoenix took an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 and turned it into three first-round picks (which will likely have less value individually because of where those selections are expected to fall in the draft).

Those picks will give the Suns some more trade chips to work with, and while they reportedly didn’t make that deal with another specific trade lined up, they are in better shape to make a splash now than they were before.

They may continue seeing what they can do to acquire Butler, but according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Suns aren’t the only team with interest in the veteran.

“The Heat continues efforts to try to trade Butler before the Feb. 6 trade deadline and discussions with multiple teams remain ongoing but nothing was imminent as of midday Thursday, per a source,” Jackson wrote. “There are teams interested beyond Phoenix, which has had difficulty putting a deal together because of the unwillingness of any team to take the contract of Bradley Beal.”

Butler added further fuel to the fire regarding the trade rumors connecting him to the Suns when he wore sneakers featuring Phoenix’s colors during Miami’s outing against the Portland Trail Blazers a couple days ago.

Jimmy Butler's shoes tonight, must be a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/W8Xd9dNZmc — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) January 22, 2025

The forward’s appearance against the Trail Blazers earlier this week could go down as his final game with Miami. After the Heat lost to Portland, Miami suspended Butler for the second time in the month of January for a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team.”

The veteran missing a team flight seemingly led to the latest suspension. Butler will only be suspended for two games this time around, however, and will be eligible to return to the lineup when Miami plays the Orlando Magic on Monday — that is, if he hasn’t already been dealt to another team by that point.

The former Marquette University star was suspended by the Heat for seven games earlier in the month, adding to the drama of the situation. Even when he’s been on the floor lately, he hasn’t looked engaged.

It’s unclear if the Suns will be able to complete a deal for Butler due to Beal’s contract obstacle, so the fact that other teams are interested in the Heat star could end up being a very relevant piece of information.