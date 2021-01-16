Former All-Star Victor Oladipo has a new NBA home after being traded to the Houston Rockets, but it reportedly is not the home he really wants.

A recent report indicated that Oladipo ultimately wants to end up with the Miami Heat, and it appears as though the interest may be mutual. Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel discussed the matter while breaking down the recent goings on in South Florida.

“Victor Oladipo, acquired in the Harden deal by the Rockets and an impending free agent, is known to have a strong interest in the Heat, and there appears to be mutual interest from the Heat,” he wrote.

Though Oladipo’s interest in playing in Miami has been common knowledge for months, previous signs pointed to the Heat cooling their interest on the talented guard.

A large reason why is likely because Oladipo hasn’t quite been the player he was before he suffered a catastrophic leg injury in the 2018-19 season.

However, he does seem to be making ground when it comes to getting back to his peak. So far this season, the 28-year-old is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.7 percent from the field and has also made improvements shooting from beyond the ark.

Last season, he just shot 31.7 percent from 3-point range, this season he’s shooting 36.2 percent from distance.

With the NBA trade deadline for the 2020-21 season still over a month away, the Heat will surely be monitoring how Oladipo progresses in his new Houston home. If he continues to regain his All-Star form, the Heat may be convinced to pull the trigger and bring the star to South Florida.