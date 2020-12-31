- Report: Rockets would ‘probably want’ both Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in James Harden deal
- Report: Miami Heat and 4 other teams have made ‘courtesy call’ to Houston Rockets for James Harden
- Erik Spoelstra continues to show confidence in Tyler Herro as he adapts to his new role
- Report: Miami Heat disclose Jimmy Butler’s status for Wednesday’s game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Erik Spoelstra takes sly jab at Milwaukee Bucks after they beat Miami Heat by 47
- Report: Jimmy Butler to miss Miami Heat’s Tuesday matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Report: Miami Heat take huge step toward allowing fans into home arena
- Udonis Haslem welcomes newcomer Avery Bradley to the Miami Heat ‘kennel’
- Tyler Herro unveils why Milwaukee Bucks fans probably don’t like him too much
- Report: Miami Heat have ’90 percent or higher’ chance to re-sign Duncan Robinson this offseason
Report: Rockets would ‘probably want’ both Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in James Harden deal
- Updated: December 31, 2020
The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets have had trade discussions centered around disgruntled veteran James Harden.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Rockets would likely want sharpshooters Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in a package for Harden.
“I think the Miami Heat could make a trade for him,” Windhorst recently said on his podcast. “They (the Rockets) probably want Herro and Robinson. Robinson’s an awfully valuable player. … But I don’t see if you watch how the Heat play, the Heat play high ball movement, high player movement offense. It would be such a dramatic change of style for the Heat.”
Robinson, 26, has reportedly been a major sticking point in trade talks between both teams.
After all, he is one of the best shooters in the NBA. The guard recently made league history by knocking down the most triples in the first half of a Christmas Day game.
The Heat adore the flamethrower. As a matter of fact, there is a high likelihood the Heat would re-sign Robinson.
As for Herro, he reportedly isn’t off the table for Harden. The sophomore is averaging a career-high 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.
Of course, Harden is an MVP-caliber player. He is worth giving up valuable assets for.
The superstar has led the league in scoring in each of the last three seasons. Through two games this season, Harden is putting up 39.0 points and 12.5 assists per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login