The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets have had trade discussions centered around disgruntled veteran James Harden.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Rockets would likely want sharpshooters Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in a package for Harden.

“I think the Miami Heat could make a trade for him,” Windhorst recently said on his podcast. “They (the Rockets) probably want Herro and Robinson. Robinson’s an awfully valuable player. … But I don’t see if you watch how the Heat play, the Heat play high ball movement, high player movement offense. It would be such a dramatic change of style for the Heat.”

Robinson, 26, has reportedly been a major sticking point in trade talks between both teams.

After all, he is one of the best shooters in the NBA. The guard recently made league history by knocking down the most triples in the first half of a Christmas Day game.

The Heat adore the flamethrower. As a matter of fact, there is a high likelihood the Heat would re-sign Robinson.

As for Herro, he reportedly isn’t off the table for Harden. The sophomore is averaging a career-high 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Of course, Harden is an MVP-caliber player. He is worth giving up valuable assets for.

The superstar has led the league in scoring in each of the last three seasons. Through two games this season, Harden is putting up 39.0 points and 12.5 assists per game.