- Updated: December 17, 2020
The Miami Heat may have a great chance at landing Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, but the two sides are still haggling over certain components of a potential trade.
Reportedly, the Heat would strongly prefer not to include standout shooting guard Duncan Robinson in any trade for Harden.
The Heat are in active discussions with the Rockets, I can also confirm that the team is trying to keep Duncan Robinson out of any package
Houston leaked the Simmons news as a leverage play to try & get even more from Philly
Rockets have a few strong offers @5ReasonsSports https://t.co/VZuKvxbPRY
— Clutch (@ClutchAdamNBA) December 18, 2020
The Heat have been mentioned as the frontrunners to land the 2017-18 regular season MVP.
Robinson was one of several young players who helped the team surpass all expectations last season. The undrafted wing barely played as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, but last year he blossomed, averaging 13.5 points a game while shooting lights out from 3-point range.
He continued his stellar play throughout the postseason and was a key reason why the Heat reached the NBA Finals.
As far as the Heat are concerned, acquiring Harden isn’t just a matter of who they’d have to give up, but it’s also a matter of if he’d even fit into the Heat’s proven culture.
