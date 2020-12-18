 Report: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson 'major sticking point' in potential trade for James Harden - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat may have a great chance at landing Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, but the two sides are still haggling over certain components of a potential trade.

Reportedly, the Heat would strongly prefer not to include standout shooting guard Duncan Robinson in any trade for Harden.

The Heat have been mentioned as the frontrunners to land the 2017-18 regular season MVP.

Robinson was one of several young players who helped the team surpass all expectations last season. The undrafted wing barely played as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, but last year he blossomed, averaging 13.5 points a game while shooting lights out from 3-point range.

He continued his stellar play throughout the postseason and was a key reason why the Heat reached the NBA Finals.

As far as the Heat are concerned, acquiring Harden isn’t just a matter of who they’d have to give up, but it’s also a matter of if he’d even fit into the Heat’s proven culture.

