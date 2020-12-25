- Report: Duncan Robinson breaks NBA Christmas Day record in 1st half vs. Pelicans
Report: Duncan Robinson breaks NBA Christmas Day record in 1st half vs. Pelicans
- Updated: December 25, 2020
In the first half of the Miami Heat’s Christmas Day game versus the New Orleans Pelicans, Duncan Robinson broke an NBA record.
The young sharpshooter nailed down six 3-pointers in the first half, the most deep shots ever hit in the first half of a Christmas Day game.
Duncan Robinson with 6 3-pointers in the first half is the most on Christmas Day in NBA history.
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 25, 2020
In fact, Robinson finished the first half of Friday’s game just one 3-pointer shy of the NBA record for most threes hit in an entire Christmas Day game.
Coincidentally, the all-time record of seven 3-pointers in a game was set by Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram last season.
Of course, Ingram is playing in Friday’s game versus the Heat.
The Heat enter the second half with a 66-53 lead. If Robinson can hit a few more 3-pointers today, he won’t only break an NBA record but also help lead his squad to its first win of the season.
