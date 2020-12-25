 Report: Duncan Robinson breaks NBA Christmas Day record in 1st half vs. Pelicans - Heat Nation
In the first half of the Miami Heat’s Christmas Day game versus the New Orleans Pelicans, Duncan Robinson broke an NBA record.

The young sharpshooter nailed down six 3-pointers in the first half, the most deep shots ever hit in the first half of a Christmas Day game.

In fact, Robinson finished the first half of Friday’s game just one 3-pointer shy of the NBA record for most threes hit in an entire Christmas Day game.

Coincidentally, the all-time record of seven 3-pointers in a game was set by Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram last season.

Of course, Ingram is playing in Friday’s game versus the Heat.

The Heat enter the second half with a 66-53 lead. If Robinson can hit a few more 3-pointers today, he won’t only break an NBA record but also help lead his squad to its first win of the season.

