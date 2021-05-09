According to a recent report, there are multiple people within the Miami Heat organization that are big fans of recently added center Dewayne Dedmon.

Everyone I've spoken to in Heat organization has raved about Dewayne Dedmon, and not just about his play. Personality behind the scenes, voice, etc. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) May 9, 2021

The 31-year-old Dedmon, who was signed by the Heat last month, has bounced around the league during his eight seasons in the NBA. He played for six different teams before joining Miami.

Yet, despite that scattershot history, Dedmon has given total effort while with the Heat and has produced some solid performances during his short stay.

That willingness to go the extra mile for his new team has already endeared him to teammates like Jimmy Butler and could mean a future with the Heat beyond this year.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics, Dedmon was averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in his 12 games with the Heat. His performances could make him more marketable when he enters free agency after the season, but the Heat seem ready to try to entice him to stay.