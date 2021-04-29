- Dewayne Dedmon speaks out on his breakout performance vs. Spurs: ‘I emptied the tank’
- Dwyane Wade explains why all players need to ‘fear’ Stephen Curry
- Goran Dragic boldly declares Miami Heat ‘already’ in playoff mindset
- Miami Heat release promising injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Jimmy Butler reveals he named Kyle Lowry to be his daughter’s godfather
- Jimmy Butler sends worrisome message amidst Miami Heat’s struggles: ‘I can’t tell you what team is going to show up’
- Report: Kendrick Nunn was targeted by teams at trade deadline, is expected to receive ‘significant interest’ in offseason
- Report: Miami Heat list 4 players out vs. Chicago Bulls
- Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo needs to be considered for Defensive Player of the Year
- Jimmy Butler praises Kendrick Nunn for stepping up in Victor Oladipo’s absence: ‘That’s what pros do’
Dewayne Dedmon speaks out on his breakout performance vs. Spurs: ‘I emptied the tank’
- Updated: April 28, 2021
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat scored an important 116-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, another team fighting to solidify its playoff hopes.
Miami got a big lift from center Dewayne Dedmon, who was very productive in limited playing time.
"I emptied the tank"
Dewayne Dedmon had an outrageous 18 points and 9 rebounds in just 16 minutes!
He speaks postgame about his performance #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/cT0D9SXdUN
— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 29, 2021
Dedmon was signed by the Heat several weeks ago to augment its questionable frontcourt depth. After Meyers Leonard was traded away in the Trevor Ariza deal, the Southern California native has helped keep Miami afloat.
The Heat are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with Wednesday’s win and are tied with Boston Celtics. Therefore, Miami is in position to make the postseason outright without having to win the play-in tournament.
The team has a generally favorable schedule to close out the regular season, and other than Victor Oladipo, it is somewhat healthier than it has been for much of the season.
The Heat were also helped on Wednesday by Jimmy Butler, who had 29 points and six assists, as well as Kendrick Nunn’s 18 points.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login