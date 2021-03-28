- Report: Miami Heat were ‘desperately’ trying to pry away Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland Cavaliers
- Report: LaMarcus Aldridge chooses Brooklyn Nets over Miami Heat
- Report: Houston Rockets ‘didn’t mind’ Victor Oladipo being traded to Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler says he ‘can’t wait’ to introduce Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica to Miami Heat culture
- Dwyane Wade reveals his all-time starting 5
- Pat Riley boldly states why he couldn’t let go of Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson
- Report: Miami Heat mentioned as potential landing spot for Andre Drummond
- Dwyane Wade claps back at Skip Bayless for saying he’s selling LeBron James out of GOAT debate
- Udonis Haslem goes after Draymond Green again for saying he’s best NBA defender ever
- Report: Miami Heat expected to emerge as frontrunners for LaMarcus Aldridge once he completes buyout
Report: Miami Heat were ‘desperately’ trying to pry away Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland Cavaliers
- Updated: March 28, 2021
The Miami Heat have been looking for a big man to help them out in the front court.
It appears the Heat were eagerly attempting to lure stalwart Larry Nance Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers before the trade deadline.
“The Cleveland Cavaliers spent the last few months telling interested teams Larry Nance Jr. wasn’t available in a trade,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “That didn’t stop the calls from coming. The first two post-deadline games spotlight why.”
“Why playoff contenders — New Orleans, Miami, Dallas, Boston and Philadelphia — were desperately trying to pry him away. Why the Cavs were determined to keep him, turning down at least one offer with multiple late first-round picks.”
Nance, 28, is arguably one of the most underrated players in the league.
The big man doesn’t get much national attention as his Cavaliers are one of the worst teams in the league. The Cavs hold a 17-29 record.
Nance is collecting 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season. He does a little bit of everything on the court, including being an absolute pest on the defensive side of the floor.
As a result, the Heat showed trade interest in the veteran. While the Heat weren’t able to acquire Nance at the deadline, they did make other key moves.
The Heat acquired two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets and forward Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login