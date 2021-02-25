 Report: Miami Heat 'well positioned' to sign John Collins this offseason - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat are reportedly one of the teams well positioned to sign Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins this offseason.

Collins, 23, was once seen as a huge part of the Hawks’ young core.

However, numerous people around the league don’t expect the youngster to remain in Atlanta. He reportedly turned down an extension in excess of $90 million before the season.

Last season, Collins had a dominant individual campaign. He posted a career-high 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game

The Heat could certainly use a young talent like Collins.

However, multiple teams will be vying for Collins’ services should he hit restricted free agency. The power forward is collecting 17.4 points and 7.5 boards per contest this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams expected to hand a generous offer to the fourth-year pro. The Mavs are trying to bolster a supporting cast around superstar Luka Doncic.

The Heat hold a 15-17 record.

