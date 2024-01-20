Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Miami Heat ‘trying’ to execute a trade by the deadline

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Kyle Lowry Miami Heat
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly are “trying to do something” heading toward the NBA trade deadline next month, and Kyle Lowry may play a key role in those efforts.

“You have to look at the Brooklyn Nets. You look at the Miami Heat. Those are teams that I’m hearin’ that are trying to do something,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said. “… Kyle Lowry, the situation in Miami with his deal. That is an attractive deal that teams could acquire.”

Lowry has been named in trade rumors for a while now, and the Heat reportedly have let teams know the 37-year-old is available, as is Nikola Jovic.

The guard may be a player of interest to the New York Knicks, whose head coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly values the former NBA champion. A possible deal could include Lowry and Haywood Highsmith being traded to New York in exchange for Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier.

Lowry is in the final season of his contract and is heading toward becoming an unrestricted free agent. He has not been a major contributor for the Heat this season, averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in his 35 appearances.

He is in his third season with the Heat after helping the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA title. According to Knicks insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Thibodeau would covet Lowry’s veteran presence in the playoffs.

Miami is looking to return to the NBA Finals after losing to the Denver Nuggets last season. The Heat are entering their game Friday against the Atlanta Hawks with a 24-17 record. They are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and in a tight competition with the Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the standings.

New York and Indiana have been active prior to the trade deadline, which may have an effect on Miami’s desire to get something done. The Knicks acquired O.G. Anunoby in a trade with the Raptors late last month, and the Pacers landed Pascal Siakam from Toronto in a deal this week.

The Heat have been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who has become one of the hottest names in the NBA rumor mill as the trade deadline approaches. In addition, Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets reportedly has expressed an interest in landing with the Heat if he is traded.

So if the Heat do indeed want to shake up their roster in the next couple of weeks, it would seem they may have plenty of options available to do so.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Trae Young and Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat catch big break ahead of matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat News
Quentin Grimes New York Knicks
New York Knicks insider floats idea of Kyle Lowry and Haywood Highsmith trade for Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler says he’s working on country album and already has around 60 songs in vault: ‘It’s stressful’
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Report: Jimmy Butler planning to take his coffee business to the next level
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?