Report: Miami Heat ‘trying’ to execute a trade by the deadline

The Miami Heat reportedly are “trying to do something” heading toward the NBA trade deadline next month, and Kyle Lowry may play a key role in those efforts.

“You have to look at the Brooklyn Nets. You look at the Miami Heat. Those are teams that I’m hearin’ that are trying to do something,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said. “… Kyle Lowry, the situation in Miami with his deal. That is an attractive deal that teams could acquire.”

Lowry has been named in trade rumors for a while now, and the Heat reportedly have let teams know the 37-year-old is available, as is Nikola Jovic.

The guard may be a player of interest to the New York Knicks, whose head coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly values the former NBA champion. A possible deal could include Lowry and Haywood Highsmith being traded to New York in exchange for Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier.

Lowry is in the final season of his contract and is heading toward becoming an unrestricted free agent. He has not been a major contributor for the Heat this season, averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in his 35 appearances.

He is in his third season with the Heat after helping the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA title. According to Knicks insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Thibodeau would covet Lowry’s veteran presence in the playoffs.

Miami is looking to return to the NBA Finals after losing to the Denver Nuggets last season. The Heat are entering their game Friday against the Atlanta Hawks with a 24-17 record. They are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and in a tight competition with the Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the standings.

New York and Indiana have been active prior to the trade deadline, which may have an effect on Miami’s desire to get something done. The Knicks acquired O.G. Anunoby in a trade with the Raptors late last month, and the Pacers landed Pascal Siakam from Toronto in a deal this week.

The Heat have been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who has become one of the hottest names in the NBA rumor mill as the trade deadline approaches. In addition, Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets reportedly has expressed an interest in landing with the Heat if he is traded.

So if the Heat do indeed want to shake up their roster in the next couple of weeks, it would seem they may have plenty of options available to do so.