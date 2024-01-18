Report: Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry are available in potential Miami Heat trades

The Miami Heat reportedly have a couple of players available in Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jovic heading toward the NBA trade deadline early next month.

“I can say that with Kyle Lowry’s deal, and I think Nikola Jovic, the Heat do have two potential outgoing pieces that the rest of the league are at least talking about and have been made aware of are available,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said. “And I think maybe the Jovic piece is more so — when teams have been on the phone with Miami, the feedback they’ve been providing is, ‘Well, we’re gonna need a first or Jovic.’ And I think Jovic hasn’t necessarily been off the table, if that makes sense. “That’s me saying I don’t think the Heat are shopping Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry around and seeing what they can get. I just think in conversations, that’s the kind of stuff that has been brought up.”

The Heat have been trying to revamp their roster as far back as this past offseason, when Lowry and Jovic were both part of trade rumors involving Damian Lillard. Miami was unable to acquire the guard from the Portland Trail Blazers and also failed to land rumored targets Bradley Beal and Jrue Holiday.

After also losing Gabe Vincent as a free agent, the Heat have relied heavily on Lowry in the backcourt this season. The 37-year-old has started in all 35 of his appearances and is averaging 8.5 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Jovic has appeared in just 15 games this season, his second in the league. The 20-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while playing less than 19 minutes per contest.

Miami has dealt with injuries to top players Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo this season yet has still managed to remain in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

Entering play Thursday, the Heat hold the No. 6 seed in the conference with a 24-17 record. They had a three-game winning streak end on Wednesday with a 121-97 loss at the Toronto Raptors in which they trailed by 35 points at halftime.

Eastern Conference foes like the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have already made deals prior to the deadline, both with the Raptors. New York acquired O.G. Anunoby from Toronto late last month, and Indiana landed Pascal Siakam in a deal this week.

The Heat may have some targets in mind themselves. Miami has been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. The Heat also reportedly continue to have a heavy interest in Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, though it seems like he may stay put for the time being.

It is unknown if the Hawks or Cavaliers are among the teams talking about Lowry and Jovic. But the Heat do seem to be getting ready to deal before the deadline arrives.