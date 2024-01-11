Report: Miami Heat among teams expected to engage Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray

The Miami Heat reportedly are one of several teams who could be targeting Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray heading toward the NBA trade deadline next month.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are also among those who may be interested in the 27-year-old.

“And at this juncture, to varying degrees, the [Los Angeles] Lakers, Knicks, Sixers, Heat and [Detroit] Pistons are five suitors expected to engage Atlanta about acquiring Murray over the coming days and weeks before Feb. 8,” wrote Jake Fischer.

Murray is emerging as one of the more popular names in the rumor mill heading toward the trade deadline. The Hawks reportedly are entertaining the idea of becoming true sellers. Entering play Thursday, Atlanta has a 15-21 record and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The University of Washington product was a first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played his first six seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to the Hawks in June 2022. He signed a contract extension with Atlanta this past July.

Miami has been looking to acquire another star player going back to this past offseason, when it failed to land Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal or Jrue Holiday. The Heat also reportedly have a heavy interest in Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

Murray is averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 36 appearances this season. He could provide an offensive boost to the Heat alongside top scorers Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Despite not having those three starters for extended stretches at times this season, the Heat have a 21-16 record and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference entering play Thursday.

They have lost four of their past six games and are currently playing without Butler, who has an injured toe.

The Knicks have already made a significant trade in landing O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors late last month. New York has climbed into fifth place in the conference, and Philadelphia is in third place entering play Thursday.

It is unknown what the Heat may be willing to offer the Hawks in a trade for Murray. Herro was mentioned often in rumors this past offseason, specifically regarding attempts to acquire Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Miami has left rival teams with the impression that the reigning Eastern Conference champions are looking for ball-handling reinforcements,” wrote Fischer. “The Heat are another suitor to keep an eye on for Murray, although there hasn’t been anything substantive beyond initial talks between Atlanta and Miami at this point, sources said.”

Now heading toward the deadline, whatever moves the Heat or other teams can make will go a long way in determining the playoff race in the East.