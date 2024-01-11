Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Miami Heat among teams expected to engage Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray

Mike Battaglino
4 Min Read
Dejounte Murray
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly are one of several teams who could be targeting Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray heading toward the NBA trade deadline next month.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are also among those who may be interested in the 27-year-old.

“And at this juncture, to varying degrees, the [Los Angeles] Lakers, Knicks, Sixers, Heat and [Detroit] Pistons are five suitors expected to engage Atlanta about acquiring Murray over the coming days and weeks before Feb. 8,” wrote Jake Fischer.

Murray is emerging as one of the more popular names in the rumor mill heading toward the trade deadline. The Hawks reportedly are entertaining the idea of becoming true sellers. Entering play Thursday, Atlanta has a 15-21 record and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The University of Washington product was a first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played his first six seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to the Hawks in June 2022. He signed a contract extension with Atlanta this past July.

Miami has been looking to acquire another star player going back to this past offseason, when it failed to land Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal or Jrue Holiday. The Heat also reportedly have a heavy interest in Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

Murray is averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 36 appearances this season. He could provide an offensive boost to the Heat alongside top scorers Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Despite not having those three starters for extended stretches at times this season, the Heat have a 21-16 record and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference entering play Thursday.

They have lost four of their past six games and are currently playing without Butler, who has an injured toe.

The Knicks have already made a significant trade in landing O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors late last month. New York has climbed into fifth place in the conference, and Philadelphia is in third place entering play Thursday.

It is unknown what the Heat may be willing to offer the Hawks in a trade for Murray. Herro was mentioned often in rumors this past offseason, specifically regarding attempts to acquire Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Miami has left rival teams with the impression that the reigning Eastern Conference champions are looking for ball-handling reinforcements,” wrote Fischer. “The Heat are another suitor to keep an eye on for Murray, although there hasn’t been anything substantive beyond initial talks between Atlanta and Miami at this point, sources said.”

Now heading toward the deadline, whatever moves the Heat or other teams can make will go a long way in determining the playoff race in the East.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Nikki Sapp
Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife goes off on haters saying she ‘fumbled the bag’ after Miami Heat coach’s $120M extension
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade’s and LeBron James’ ecstatic reactions to Erik Spoelstra getting the bag
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler breaks his silence on the injury that’s kept him out of 4 straight games
Miami Heat News
Victor Oladipo
Erik Spoelstra says Miami Heat have kept in touch with Victor Oladipo through text and FaceTime: ‘He’s Heat family’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?