Report: Miami Heat to have extension talks with Bam Adebayo as Jimmy Butler’s future is unclear

Jimmy Butler’s future with the Miami Heat may be a bit of a question mark as the 2024 offseason begins, but that’s not going to stop the team from trying to lock down a franchise cornerstone in Bam Adebayo.

The Heat are reportedly expected to discuss an extension with Adebayo this summer.

“While Jimmy Butler’s future with the Heat is a bit unclear, Miami is expected to have extension discussions with All-Star and All-Defensive First Team center Bam Adebayo this summer, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Currently, Adebayo is under contract through the 2025-26 season, meaning his deal has two years of club control remaining. It appears the Heat are looking to lock him down for even longer.

Adebayo has become an irreplaceable part of Miami’s success in recent years, growing into a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate while also making progress on offense.

In the 2022-23 season, Adebayo averaged at least 20 points per game for the first time in his career. This past season, his average dipped back down to 19.3 points per game, but he showed some other signs of growth along the way, including an increased willingness to shoot 3s.

When all was said and done, he averaged a double-double this past season with 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 52.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from deep (while attempting 42 total 3-pointers over the course of the season).

At 26 years old, the three-time All-Star should have plenty of good years remaining and may have not even reached his ceiling yet. The Heat would presumably love to ensure that Adebayo will spend all of his prime years with the organization.

As for Butler, he only has one year remaining on his contract (excluding his player option for the 2025-26 season) and is eligible for an extension this summer. The situation has led to some chatter about whether or not his future will be with the Heat.

But regardless of where Butler is, Adebayo is a piece Miami can build around for years to come, with the ultimate goal being an NBA title — something the Heat haven’t won since 2013. Adebayo may be able to help them get there, and signing him to an extension would be a good step.