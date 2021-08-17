Report: Miami Heat suffer big schedule ramifications after getting swept in 1st round last season

The Miami Heat reportedly missed out on a few primetime games after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Heat reportedly won’t be a part of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate or in any of the opening games of the season that are nationally televised.

Per league source, Heat is not playing on Christmas this year and is not in a nationally televised ESPN, TNT game in opening days of season. That's the byproduct of first-round playoff exit. Opening week and Christmas TV games being announced today. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 17, 2021

The Heat made the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season, but they took a step back last season.

Miami finished with the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and was promptly swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee went on to win the NBA title.

The Heat have made some major moves this offseason by acquiring Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and re-signing Duncan Robinson.

The team seems focused on making another run at the NBA Finals, but fans may not get to see the Heat on national television as much as they did last season.